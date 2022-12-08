Bonnie L. Vroman, 77, of Troy Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Bonnie Lee was born December 8, 1944, in Blossburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Judson James Vroman and Margaret Ann (Collister) Bastion. She was a graduate of Troy Area High School, class of 1961.
Bonnie was no stranger to hard work and most recently worked as a Truck Driver for a short time until her failing health no longer permitted her to continue. She enjoyed attending and was a member of the Victory Church in Troy. Always one to help, Bonnie would assist anyone in need. She was a very independent woman and a devoted President Trump advocate. Her main interest in life was the love she shared for her family, especially her grandchildren.
She leaves behind, three children, Michael (and Lori) Kobbe, Angela Schnell all of Troy, Beth (and Brian) Waluk of Wyalusing, grandchildren, Michael M.(and Heather) Kobbe, Caitlyn (and Aaron) Carr, Casey (and Jeremy) Muszynski, Jessica Lowman (and Thomas Nicholas), Chasitie Lowman, Cassandra (and Thomas) Swain, Chase (and Ashley) Brown, several great grandchildren, siblings, Dawn (Gordon) Route of Roaring Branch, Russell (Bonnie) Vroman of Mansfield, Jean Takach of Canton, Mark (Linda) Vroman, Starr McLaughlin and Dallas (and Brenda) Vroman all of Ralston, a sister in law; Robin Gardner of Linden, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by her grandchildren, Sydney Fenton, Tia Marie Lowman, Matthew Kobbe, Brandon Kobbe and two brothers and a sister-in-law, David Vroman, James (and Barbara) Vroman Sr., and a brother-in-law, Dennis McLaughlin.
Bonnie’s expressed wishes was there will be no services and burial will be private.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton is in the caring assistance of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Bonnie’s memory to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Share memories and offer condolences to her family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
