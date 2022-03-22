Early in the morning on March 21, 2022, Bonnie Lee Spencer went home to be with her Lord from the Robert Packer Hospital. Bonnie was born in Quakertown, PA on January 5, 1942 to the late Ralph H. and Shirley M. (Snyder) Koder.
As a young girl, Bonnie enjoyed dancing, ice skating, riding bike, swimming, and going to the beach.
On July 12, 1958, Bonnie married the love of her life, the late Robert “Bob” C. Spencer. They moved from Quakertown to New Albany, PA in 1970. Bonnie loved the Lord and was a devoted member of the Evergreen Christian Church since 1973. She attended with her husband; and over the years, she served as Sunday School Secretary, social person, worked with the Awana program for 20 years, church clerk, and was active in the Ladies Missionary Circle.
As an adult, Bonnie continued to enjoy going to the beach, along with reading, crocheting, playing the accordion, spending time fishing, camping, playing Phase-10, and just spending time with “her Bob.” She also had a great love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her three children: Dion (Coleen) Spencer, Todd Spencer, Stacey (Tim) Nybeck. four grandchildren: Levi (Lindsey) Spencer, Katie Spencer, Nathan (Aarika) Nybeck, and Caleb Nybeck. and seven great-grandchildren: Olivia, Wyatt, and Lola Spencer; and Travis, Sophie, Myla, and Tobias Nybeck. She is also survived by a brother, Jerry (Dawn) Koder; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, James (Paulette) Spencer; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was predeceased by her husband, Robert C. Spencer in 2020; her parents Ralph H. Koder in 2014 and Shirley M. Koder in 2022.
Visitation will be held at the Evergreen Christian Church, New Albany-Wyalusing Road, New Albany, PA on Friday, March 25, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael Dodd officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, PA.
The family requests that gifts in Bonnie’s memory be directed to the Evergreen Christian Church, 103 North Street, New Albany, PA 18833. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
