Bonnie Lou Rees, 76, of the Sullivan Terrace, Dushore, PA passed away Thursday evening, September 23, 2021, at the home of her son, Jonathan D.J. Rees in Towanda, PA following declining health.
Bonnie was born in Sayre, PA on September 19, 1945, the daughter of Delmar Shaffer and Dorothy Harding Shaffer. Bonnie grew up in Sayre and North Towanda and was a graduate of Towanda Area High School. Bonnie was formerly employed by E.I. Dupont in Towanda and the Bradford County Abuse, Rape, and Crisis Center in Towanda. Bonnie’s life revolved around raising and caring for her beloved family and home. She is survived by her children, Todd R. (Kimberly) Place of Waverly, NY, Jennifer Eleanor Place of Burlington Township, Amanda Gail (Randy) Potter of South Towanda, Jonathan D.J. Rees of South Towanda, grandchildren,
Robert Harrison Place, Dani Rae Place, Shepard Jeffery Place, Valerie Farr Fellows, Brittanie Farr Merrill, Brian Edward Burlingame, Corey Robert Burlingame, Randi Marie Potter, Jessica Rae Potter, Dalton Joseph Potter, Victoria Lynn Rees Post, Autumn Raen Yates, Amber Rae Lynn Yates, Alexander John Yates, Tiffany Lauren Rees, 18 great grandchildren, sisters, Karen Goodrich of Milan, Laurie (Patrick) Taylor of Dushore, Elli (Keith) Kinsman of North Towanda as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents Bonnie was predeceased by two daughters, Stella Rae Place •’98, Rebecca Joy Rees •’20, & two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 8, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. with Pastor Donn Hauser of the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda, officiating. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com
