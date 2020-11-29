Bonnie Marie Cook Chilson, 78, of Liberty Corners, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Bonnie was born Nov. 30, 1941 in Towanda the daughter of Robert and Cidney McCabe Cook. She was a graduate of Towanda High School. On March 18, 1961, Bonnie married Robert Lee Chilson at the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Bonnie was a member of the Wysox Presbyterian Church and served on the Election Board in Monroe Township for a number of years. She enjoyed the outdoors, working in her garden, canning, ceramics, and completing word search puzzles. Bonnie dedicated her life to raising her 6 children and providing a welcoming home of abounding and unconditional love. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who placed the love of her family above everything else. She made each person in her family feel that they were truly special in her heart because they were. Bonnie’s life produced a blessed family who will cherish her memory forever.
Her family includes her children, Chris S. (Crystal) Chilson, Lori (Kevin) Bozman, Pam (Mike) Doss, Kim (Rob) Daum and Nikki (Brian) Schoonover, daughter-in-law, Peggy Chilson, grandchildren, Danielle Kellogg, Ryan Bozman, Tara Wheeler, Marissa Mowry, Madi Doss, Ashlee Butkiewicz, Katie Johnston, Cody Chilson, Caleb Chilson, Hannah Chilson, Ashley Hollenback, Amber Searfoss, Ali Daum, Alex Daum, Sydney Schoonover and Gracie Schoonover, 19 great grandchildren, brothers, John (Jennie) Cook of Rome, Richard Cook of West Virginia, sisters-in-law, Suzanne Brown and Sharon (Jim) Marshall, brother-in-law, Gary (Connie) Chilson as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins and her canine companion, Rocky.
Bonnie was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, R. Lee Chilson on July 29, 2020, son, Jeffrey L. Chilson, grandson, Adam L. Chilson, her parents, and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Ron Irvine.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Liberty Corners Cemetery Association, in care of Juanita Williams, 3603 Liberty Corners Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in Bonnie’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
