Bonnie Rae Archer, 81, of Tunkhannock passed away on Thursday April 7, 2022 at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton after a battle with cancer. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Carl Walter Smith in 1969 and half brothers, Cliff Rice of Medford Oregon and Jack Rice of Williamsport.
Born in Great Bend PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Florence Burley Vanslyke.
Bonnie graduated from Great Bend High School in 1958. She later attended the Carls S Wilson School of nursing in Binghamton NY and received her bachelors degree in Education from Mansfield and a Masters in education from Elmira College. She was employed for many years as the OB nursing instructer at the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing in Sayre and later was employed by Guthrie hospital as the OB nursing manager.
Following her retirement in 1999 , Bonnie helped the Towanda community by working part time as a home health OB nurse and later assisting the Towanda First United Methodist as its Parrish Nurse.
In 2003, Bonnie moved from Towanda to Tunkhannock to be closer to her beloved family but more specifically her grandchildren. She worked part time as a nurse for Tyler Hospital in Tunkhannock and also worked with the Tunkhannock United Methodist church health ministry. In addition, she volunteered at the Tunkhannock Public Library.
Besides her steadfast love for her family and grandchildren, Bonnie was a skilled quilter. She took great care, pride and enjoyment in creating her many, many quilting masterpieces. She was also a member of the Tunkhannock womens Bridge club and Tunkhannock Presbyterian church.
She is survived by her son Greg Smith and wife Barbara of Tunkhannock, granddaughter Erin Smith Warnick, her husband Eli, and grandson Jordan Smith. Former husband Thomas (Tim) Archer of Towanda, Brother in law Charlie Archer formerly of Monroeton, and Sister in laws Nancy Archer of Towanda, Margaret Wood formerly of Athens and Jayne Kintner of Meshoppen, along with several neices and nephews.
It was Bonnie’s wish not to have a funeral. At the familys discretion, a celebration of her life will be announced for a date, place and time in the near future.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to the American Cancer Society. The family would also like to thank the Home Instead caregivers and Allied Hospice Staff for their wonderful care.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 West Tioga Street Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.