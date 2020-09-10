Bradley Lanning Sink went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. Bradley Lanning Sink was born to Dana Thomas Sink II and Lulu Sink Robbins in the Towanda Memorial Hospital Dec. 23, 1947.
He graduated from Northeast Bradford School in 1965, then attended Williamsport Tech and received an Associates Degree in Diesel Technology. He then went on to join the Army and returned to help his father on the farm. In 1971, Brad married Beatrice Brentlinger. In 1975 he graduated from LeTourneau University in Texas with a Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineering. Brad owned and operated Allis Hollow Equipment from 1978-2011. He was an active member of the North Rome Wesleyan Church, church board member, sang in a men’s ensemble, played church softball. Brad was a member of the Penn York District Board of the Wesleyan Church and bond director of same board.
Bradley is survived by his wife, Beatrice; mother, Lulu (Sink) Robbins; brother, Dana Thomas Sink III; sister, June (Youse) Stewart; nephews, Larry (Janet) Youse and family, Mike (Tracy) Sink and family, Christopher Sink and family, Brian (Shelly) Kratz and family, Scott Gorsline; niece, Theresa Roach and family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation from 11 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at the North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3374 N. Rome Road, Rome, PA 18837. A memorial service and celebration of his life will follow at 1 p.m. Brad will be laid to rest in the Rome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Flowers will be provided by the family and in lieu of flowers, Brad requested that any donations be sent to the Endless Mountains Pregnancy Center, 26 W Main, Canton, PA 17724. Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main Street, Nichols.
