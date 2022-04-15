During the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, lifelong Canton resident Bradley Scott Bailey passed away peacefully at Troy Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 62 years of age. Born in Blossburg on October 7th, 1959, he was the son of Harold and Beatrice (McCracken) Bailey. Brad had a penchant for all things mechanical and was employed as a maintenance engineer and troubleshooter at Woolrich for many years. In his free time he enjoyed all manner of outdoors activities such as hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He had a broad smile and congenial nature, quick with a joke. With always a kind word for everyone, he was never one to criticize or pass judgment .Brad lived by the code which says not to judge someone until you have walked in their shoes. But most of all Brad’s life was centered around his children and grandchildren. They were for whom he lived. Brad is survived by his children, Tricia Sexton of Georgia, Lucas (& Madeline) Bailey of Troy, P A and Paige Bailey of Williamsport, PA, Grandchildren, Carter, Cooper, Conner, Lincoln, Everett and Hallie (who is due in May), siblings Betty Fitzwater and Brenda (& John) Mott, nephews, Reeve, Nicholas, Jason, Adam and Kyle and special canine Sam. Brad was preceded in death by his father, Harold Bailey, mother, Beatrice M. Bailey, brother, Robert H. Bailey, son-in-law, Blake Sexton and brother-in-law, K. LaRue Fitzwater. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center St., Canton, PA, with service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. The family suggests contributions in Brad’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
