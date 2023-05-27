On May 2, 2023, the Angels protected and accompanied our beloved Son, Brother, & Father, Brandon Michael Mulcahy, to be reunited with his loved ones gone before him and welcome him to his heavenly home.
Brandon Michael Mulcahy, age 40, of Stevensville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his home. Brandon was born on September 27, 1982, the son of Michael T. and Beth Ann Warner Mulcahy. He attended Northeast Bradford Schools. He was a Harley Davidson Motorcycle enthusiast and of course was an International Tractor man, having grown up on the family farm where he resided and worked all his life. He loved people, animals, socializing, and above all, loved his family deeply. He was previously employed by the Canadian Pacific Railway for a number of years, where he became a Supervisor before the age of 30. However his constant was always returning home to help on the family farm, which he loved.
Besides his parents, Brandon is survived by his two beautiful daughters, Rylee and Camryn, who he loved so much and always will. His brothers: Eric Mulcahy and Shane (Katrina) Freeman and also by a sister, Heidi (James) McCarty. He is also survived by a grandmother, Phyllis Mulcahy, his best friend Jeff Parkhurst and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind his beloved cats, Tiggy and Larry.
Brandon was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Wayne W. & Reba Dinelli Warner, uncles: Wade W. Warner and Wayne W. Warner II, paternal grandparents: Dorothy Fulmer Baker and Donald Baker, and Edward P. “Bud” Mulcahy Jr., and by his aunt Patricia Mulcahy Detrick and uncle Donald “Bugs” Detrick.
A graveside service was held on Friday May 5, 2023, in the East Herrick Cemetery with Pastor Richard Vieldhouse officiating where Brandon was laid to rest beside his beloved grandparents, Wayne and Reba Warner overlooking their family farm.
Those who wish, may make a donation to an Animal Care Facility of one’s choice in loving memory of Brandon Michael Mulcahy.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
