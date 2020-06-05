Brenda Ann Kipferl, age 57, of Millerton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Brenda was born July 14, 1962 in Troy, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Wayne Johnston and Frances Chrzan Johnston-Chopak. She was a ticket agent for American Airlines/Piedmont Airline in Elmira, New York. Brenda was a member of The Central Assembly of God Church in Horseheads, New York. She was very active in her church. She loved traveling and motorcycles. Brenda loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Kevin L. Kipferl; her children, Shante’ Tranchant and her fiancé (James Perry) of Horseheads, New York, Brittany Berbary of Elmira, New York, Michelle (Glenn) Earle, Lisa (Robert) Ross, and Brandy (Thomas) Bower; grandchildren, Malakahi Johnston, Brayden Berbary, Mayzie Berbary, Arielle (Shane) Jacobs, Dylan Platon, Jordan Ross, Leanna Ross, Kaleb Bower, and Alivia Bower; several great-grandchildren; mother, Frances Chopak of Troy, Pennsylvania; sister, Doreen Wandell (Bob Jamieson) of Elmira Heights, New York; brothers and sisters-in-law, David (Judy) Johnston of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, and Brian (Heather) Johnston of Gillett, Pennsylvania; Kevin’s brothers and sister. Brenda had several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends.
A celebration of Brenda’s life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, at The Central Assembly of God Church, 1 Brenway Drive in Horseheads, New York. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lynch Funeral Home, 318 West Broad St., Horseheads, New York.
