Brenda Bates was born September 12, 1963 in Penn Yan NY to Charles & Patricia Bates. She passed away at home surrounded by family on October 18, 2021 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She lived her childhood years in Troy PA where she was a star athlete in several sports. Brenda attended Allegheny College in Meadville, PA where she continued her athletic career scoring a then record 1075 career points in basketball also helping to lead the team to two NCAA Tournaments, one NCAC Championship, and one Women’s Keystone Conference championship. She also was a stand-out softball player, earning varsity letter all four years. In 1983 the team finished in fifth place at the NCAA Championships where she earned all-tournament team honors. Brenda was profoundly moved when she learned that the current Allegheny Softball team dedicated their season to her. Brenda lived much of her adult life in Southern Maryland where she worked as a Special Education teacher for many years. She was grateful for all of the lasting friendships and fun times while there.
In 2014 she moved to Abington PA and established her own pet sitting business. She loved all of her animals and it was obvious they felt the same way. She quickly made friends of the pets and their owners and will be greatly missed in the neighborhood she grew to love.
Brenda was predeceased by her parents and her brother Chuck. She is survived by her partner Sue Daly, her brother Chris, brother Craig and sister-in-law Shelly Bates, nephews Dylan, Devin & Derek Bates, several cousins and lifelong confident/cousin Phoebe Brown & Ellie Brown.
A complete obituary and condolences at https://www.fitzpatrickabington.com/memorials/brenda-
bates/4755844/obituary.php
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.