Brenda Lee (Johnson) McCollum, 55, of Troy passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Brenda was born on June 18, 1964 in Sayre, daughter of the late Robert L. Johnson, Sr. and Beverlee (Howell) Johnson Barrett of Troy. She loved the restaurant business, cooking for several in the Lancaster area and for the Iron Skillet in Sylvania.
Brenda is survived by her children, Donald Hoose, Kelly Hoose, Brandy Anderson, Bridget Anderson, Stevie Williams, Katelyn Williams, Savannha McCollum, Isaiah McCollum, and Taylor McCollum; her grandchildren, Alexis and Dakota Brandt, along with others; her mother, Beverlee; her siblings, Robert (Wanda) Johnson Jr. of Granville Summit, Theodore (Tammy) Johnson of Maryland, Tina (Michael) Losey of Troy, Sue (Keith) Porter of Canton; along with several other step-siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends in the Troy and Lancaster areas. Brenda was preceded in death by a newborn son; her father, Robert Sr.; her step-father, Reuben W. Barrett Jr.; her grandparents, Bill and Eloise Howell; and several step-brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy. The funeral service to honor Brenda’s life will be held at the conclusion of the viewing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the funeral home with Rev. Lee Modlin of Granville Center Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Brenda’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 1948 East 3rd Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.
