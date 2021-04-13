Brenda R. Higley, 77, of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Winter Haven Hospital in Florida.
Brenda Ruth was born Dec.18, 1943 in Towanda to the late Vernon and Florence (Fawcett) Hatch. She attended Loyalsock Area high School and was a graduate of the Williamsport School of Commerce. On May 22, 2004 Brenda married Arlan Higley in the St. John’s Methodist Church in Grover.
She was a woman of faith in the Lord and in earlier years attended the Ward United Methodist Church. She was currently a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church and while in Florida attended the First Baptist Church of Ft. Meade. Brenda was also a member of the Pennsylvania Tax Collectors Association, the Pennsylvania Association of Notaries, the Bradford County Council for Republican Women, the Canton Women of the Moose, the Towanda Order of Eastern Star Towanda Chapter 76, having served as a Past Matron with the Canton Chapter 71.
Brenda was a well-known notary, messenger and tax collector in Canton for many years. She enjoyed camping, playing cards with her many friends and embroidering for others.
Surviving Brenda is her loving husband, Arlan L. Higley Sr.; sons, Brent Hartford and Brian (Dawn) Hartford, all of Canton; step-daughters, Brenda (Les) Kisner of Springfield, Bonnie (Howard) Vroman of Troy; step-children, Arlan Jr. (Patty) Higley of Dushore, Melanie (Ron) DeSanto of Trout Run, Michael (Patty) Higley of Hughesville; grandchildren, Taylor, Trever, Kaleb, Hunter and Skylar Hartford and David Jackson; several great-grandchildren; brother, Darwin (Connie) Hatch of Forksville; sisters-in-law, Alda (Art) Molyneux of Trout Run, Karen (Roy) King of Forksville and Anita (James) Chase of Dushore; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends in Canton as well as Florida, where she and Arlan spent the winter months.
Besides her parents, Brenda was predeceased by her first husband of 29 years, Robert “Bob” Hartford, several of Bob’s brothers and a sister, a sister-in law, Loretta (Phil) Fitzwater and brother-in-law, Sherman (Marion) Higley.
Brenda wanted to leave this thought, DO NOT stand and cry but rejoice as the Angels have come to take me with them and until we meet again, I Love You All!
The family invites friends to call from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A funeral service in celebration of Brenda’s life will be held 12:30 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastors James House and Jennifer Jones, officiating. Burial will follow in the Beech Flats Cemetery, Canton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her beloved Church, St. John’s Grover, PA 17735. Please share condolences and memories with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
