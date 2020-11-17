Brenda Sue McLinko, 67, of Armenia Township, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Nov. 11, 2020 at home, following declining health.
Brenda was welcomed into the loving arms of her savior and was given a new body in Christ Jesus after a lifetime of living with special needs. Brenda, today through God’s Grace, is singing and dancing in Heaven.
Brenda was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1953, the daughter of Michael and Patricia Mahoney Mclinko. Brenda is survived by her extended family, her earthly angels, Shelia and Bob Foulkrod, who provided her loving care, comfort and support in their home for the past seven years; her sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and James Wilcox of Towanda; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Carol McLinko of Reddington, North Carolina; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private interment service will be held in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
