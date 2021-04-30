Brenton F. Bailey Jr. of Mainesburg, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away with loving family by his side, on Tuesday April 27, 2021, at his daughters’ home in Mansfield. Brenton was born on April 12, 1930 in Towanda, a son of the late Brenton Sr. and Marlea (Pepper) Bailey. As a young man he attended the Towanda Area Schools. On June 25, 1949 Brenton married his soulmate, Beverly “Sparky” Johnson. Together they raised five children and shared seventy years of devoted marriage. He worked for Westinghouse in Elmira for 10 years as well as seeing to the daily operations of his dairy and beef farm, his true passion. Throughout life, Brenton possessed a gift of making friends and family feel at peace and happy. He had a contagious laugh that would light up any room. Brenton was an extremely dedicated worker, never taking a day off. He and Sparky were extremely involved in the farm and everything else that they did. Brenton took pleasure in gardening, especially potatoes and onions, raising chickens, selling their eggs and riding his Kubota tractor. He also enjoyed country music and going to concerts. He was also known to look forward to good nap. Brenton’s utmost importance was spending time with his family, especially at their cabin.
Brenton leaves behind his children; Dennis Bailey, Michael Bailey, Julia (Hugh) Heck, Colleen (Dale) Jones all of Mainesburg, Lisa Davenport (Roger Strobridge) of Mansfield, sister; Rowena Shedden, grandchildren; James Hoover, Brandon Hoover, Chris Bailey, Dennis Bailey Jr, Scott Bailey, Lauren Miller, Emily Davenport, Justin Heck, Clayton Bailey and Jeremy Bailey as well as several great and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and dear friends.
Besides his parents and wife Beverly, Brenton is predeceased by a brother; Harry Bailey, and grandsons; Alan Hoover Jr and Joshua Bailey.
Family will receive friends 2 to 3p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Bailey’s life will follow at 3 p.m. Masks and social distancing are requested while attending. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Please share condolences and memories with family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.