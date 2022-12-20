Bret A. Beardslee of Troy, PA passed away on Dec. 17, 2022.
Bret was a simple man who loved Armenia Mountain and the outdoors. He enjoyed trapping, hunting, and fishing. He was very talented in carpentry and auto mechanics.
Bret raised many litters of pigs and had a fox farm at one time.
Bret dearly loved his two dogs, Oakley and Scout, along with his cat, Hunter.
Bret is survived by his mother, Donna Hoffmann; his father, Dale Beardslee; his step father, Ray Hoffmann; his brother, Joel; his sister in law, Bridgette, and his four precious nieces.
There will be no services. His burial will be private.
Daniel Gilliland from Vickery Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. is in the caring assistance of the arrangements.
Send Condolences at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.