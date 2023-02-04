Brett David Greenland passed away on January 31st, 2023, at the age of 55. He was a devoted father to his four children Graham and wife Kelly of Wilmington, NC, Grace of High Point, NC, Hannah of Boynton Beach, FL, and Parris of High Point, NC. He was predeceased by his father, John and is survived by his mother, Veronica of Towanda. His other immediate family includes his brother Bill, his sister-in-law, Brooks of Towanda and their three children Shane, Saige, and Shaylee all of Towanda.
Towanda was his childhood home and he graduated in the High School class of ‘85. After graduating from Delaware Valley University in 1989, Brett worked for many years in the pharmaceutical industry at companies such as Merc and Pfizer. He always strived to give back to others and even spent a year in Mozambique with his family working for a humanitarian aid organization called World Hope International. After this life changing experience, he eventually moved back to Towanda. There he has spent the last 15 years working with his family at Bradco Supply Co.
Brett had a strong sense of humor and loved to playfully wind people up with his constant and sarcastic jests. He was also a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed spending his time gardening or hiking. He lived by the motto “leave no trace”, but the void his passing will leave lays heavy on the hearts of his friends and family. His service will be held at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA on Saturday, February 11th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. For those inclined, donations can be made in his honor to the Towanda Education Foundation, 410 State St., Towanda, PA 18848.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.