Brett Elon Northrop, 60, of Granville Summit, PA, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at his home. He was the loving husband of Kathy A. (Sandor) Northrop. The couple married May 23, 1986 and had 35 happy years together.
Brett was born on August 31, 1961 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Elon Pierce and Betty (Collings) Pierce of Big Pond, PA. He was a 1979 graduate of Troy High School and was a driver for Northern Tier Solid Waste. Brett was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed grilling, was a loyal LA Rams football fan, and was a loving husband, father, son, and grandfather.
Brett is survived by wife Kathy, mother Betty, children: Carrie (Alan) Burdick and children, Shaun (Amanda) Sandor and children, Matthew Northrop, and Nicole Northrop and children, sister Christine MacWhinnie, brothers Michael Northrop and Thomas (Tammi) Northrop, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Elon.
Arrangements are private and are at the convenience of Brett’s family. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com
