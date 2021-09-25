Brian Edward Stevens, beloved husband, veteran, theme park enthusiast, a lover of animals, and an avid online gamer, passed away at 1:41 PM September 20, 2021, in Kissimmee Florida. Brian was a graduate of Towanda Area High School Class of 1987. Brian enjoyed the art of music, and he was capable of playing multiple instruments. Brian was also an athlete for the Towanda Area High School swimming team.
Brian joined and served in the United States Air Force after graduation, until he was honorably discharged. He began civilian life by running a small business in Towanda where he built and sold computers. While running his business, Brian attended and finished a degree at Lackawanna College in Human Resources/Business.
Brian was married to Mary Ellen Jendrey in 2007. Brian began working as a manager at retail stores such as Best Buy, HH Greg, and Walmart, while living in the Wilkes-Barre area. Brian was rarely at rest, always striving and pushing his boundaries to grow and do better in life. He completed the Walmart Management Training Program and successfully helped manage multiple Walmart stores from Pittston Pennsylvania to Titusville Florida.
Brian’s latest venture was into hotel management working at Loews/Universal Hotels in Orlando, Florida.
In his spare time Brian enjoyed traveling with his loving wife Mary Ellen where they traveled to multiple Disney Vacation destinations enjoying their lives vacations together to places such as Hilton Head, North Carolina, California, and Kissimmee Florida. Brian and Mary also adventured with Disney Cruise Lines to Bermuda, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Canada.
Brian is survived by many loved ones, his wife Mary Ellen of 14 years. Parents JoAnne and Edward Stevens, in Towanda. Sister and brother-in-law Joan and Richard Cook II, in Towanda. Nephew Richard Cook III and his wife Helen, in Colorado. Nephews Jeremy and Alex Cook, in Towanda. Aunt and Godmother Jean Gorski and spouse Donald Gorski, in Sayre. Anastasia Gajdowski Olson, his cousin in Saegertown.
Brian is also survived by many of his wife’s family, mother and father Helen and Eugene Jendrey, in Dupont. Sister-in-law Julie and her spouse Tim Slezak, niece and nephew Grace and Timmy John Slezak, in Pittston Township. Brother-in-law George Jendrey in Dupont. Brian also had two fur-kids (cats) Minnie and Daisy who will miss him dearly.
The family will hold services on a later date at Holy Mother of Sorrows, Polish National Catholic Church located at 212 Wyoming Avenue, Dupont, Pennsylvania, 18641. Date and time pending, look for another announcement.
The Stevens family is being cared for by: CONRAD & THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188.
