Brian Ivan Acla, 52, of Dushore, PA passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday morning, January 12, 2022 at his home.
Brian was born in Towanda, PA on December 12, 1969, the son of Lawrence Ivan Acla and the late Ann M. Brown Acla. He was a graduate of Troy High School with the Class of 1988 and continued his college education in Harrisburg, PA. Brian was employed at Cargill in Wyalusing from 1990 until the time of his passing where he served as a supervisor. Brian enjoyed spending time with his family, the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.
Surviving are his father, Lawrence I. Acla (Janet Bartholomew) of Towanda, brothers, Lawrence Colby Acla of Lancaster, PA, Todd Atla Acla and wife Monica of LeRoy, PA, nephews and nieces, James, Cassidy, Ryleigh, Elizabeth, Kiersten, Sarah, Taylor, Taryn, Tiffany and Trinity, his very close friend, Donald Evans III of Dushore, PA, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brian was predeceased by his mother, Ann M. Brown Acla on March 10, 2014.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 4, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to You Too Animal Rescue, 13489 US 220, Towanda, PA 18848 in Brian’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
