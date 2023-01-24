Brian Keith Bartholomew, 64, of Towanda, formerly of Franklindale, passed away Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, at home following declining health. Brian was born in Sayre, PA on March 5, 1958, the son of the late Raymond Bartholomew and Mary (Mazzie) Bartholomew. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School and subsequently served with the U.S. Navy.
Following completion of his military service, together with his parents, he operated The Great Outdoors sports shop in Franklindale, for a number of years. Brian went on to work in the logging and stone business, and was employed by Rolling Acres in Wysox, PA and the CVS Warehouse in Chemung, NY.
Brian loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gold panning, trips to Barclay Mountain, barbeques with family and friends, and going to casinos.
Surviving are his children, Chad Bartholomew of Monroeton, Cory Reynolds and husband Bruce of Towanda, Cade Bartholomew and wife Renee of Meshoppen, grandchildren, Nicholi Getz, Clayton Bartholomew, Everett Reynolds and wife Tonnie, and Kimberly Reynolds, great grandchildren, Jaxyn and Tessa, brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Jackie Bartholomew of Franklindale, sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Tom Maloney of Franklindale, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
