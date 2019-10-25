Brian L. Stein, age 69, of Laceyville, was brought home to be with the Lord on Wednesday evening, Oct. 23, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Brian was born on May 15, 1950, in Macungie, the son of the late Martin and E. Marie Leh Stein. He moved to Spring Hill in the early 1960’s and graduated from Wyalusing High School in 1968. After high school he attended Albright College before serving his country in the U.S. Navy in the Mediterranean. When he returned home, he obtained his teaching degree from Penn State University. He was employed with the Wyalusing Valley High School as a metal arts and computer aided drafting teacher for many years before retiring in 2005. Brian wanted to make a difference and did so many ways: by being an engaging and inclusive teacher and coach and through volunteering for his church, the Braintrim Baptist Church, for several church ministries, the Laceyville Borough Council, and at the Oldest House. He was a gifted storyteller (like his mother) who looked out for those who needed extra attention. The best in his character was marked by an outpouring of love and passionate interest. He thoroughly enjoyed metalworking, woodworking, hunting, fishing, traveling, and good food.
He loved music too of course, singing in the church choir and at school dances. He was the consummate actor, a big tough guy on the outside but easily misty eyed by a touching lyric, movie moment, or a sermon. At times he struggled to find the best way forward on the path of life, he had an unshakable faith in the goodness and realness of God. If an opportunity was closed it meant to him that something better was in store. Brian was a farm boy, a sailor, a teacher with a prowess for the mechanical, and a loving son, brother, husband, dad, grandpa, and uncle. Most importantly he was a lover of Jesus and child of God. His family is blessed to have such a rich volume of memories. With a deep sadness in their hearts, they do take joy that he is no longer bound by mortality.
Brian is survived by his wife, Carol Stein, whom he married on July 27, 1974 of home; his daughter, Deborah Zweers and her husband, Koen of Baarn, Netherlands; his grandson, Philippe Zweers; his brother and three sisters; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private burial was held at the Lacey Street Cemetery. A memorial service for Brian will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from the Braintrim Baptist Church with his brother-in-law, Reverend Richard Vieldhouse officiating. Family and friends are welcome from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 for a visitation at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Brian’s name to the Braintrim Baptist Church, P.O. Box 281, Laceyville, PA 18623. Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 459 Main St., Laceyville. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
