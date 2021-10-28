Brian Scott Johnson, Sr., 58, of Sayre, PA, passed away at home with his loved ones by his side on Monday, October 25, 2021, following an extended illness.
He was born on June 9, 1963, in Towanda, PA the son of Jack and Ruthann (Vanderpool) Johnson.
Brian enjoyed woodworking and crafts. He loved drawing and was a good artist.
He is predeceased by his grandson Trenton, father Jack Johnson, sister Sandy, and father-in-law James Chilson.
Brian is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years Linda Johnson, son and daughter-in-law Brian Jr. and Ashley Johnson, sons Dwight Johnson and Ezequiel Johnson, grandchildren Dominic, Logan, Sahara, and James. He is also survived by his mother Ruthann Evans, 4 sisters, 3 brothers, mother-in-law Yvonne (Gilbert) Valdez, sister-in-law Yvonne Johnson and her fiancé Mike Watkins, step-brother-in-law Paul Valdez, several aunts and uncles, special nieces and nephews Audrey (Mark) Wright, Cody Johnson, great nieces Savannah Perry and Ava Wright and great nephews Mason Johnson and Bentley Wright and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 10am-12pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12pm with the Rev. Robert Nacci officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.