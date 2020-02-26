Bruce C. Boatman Jr., 83, of Herrickville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1936 in Eagles Mere, Shrewsbury Township, to Bruce C. Boatman Sr. and Elsie Smith Boatman. Bruce grew up in Monroeton, and attended school in Monroeton and Towanda. He graduated from Towanda High School in 1954. During his high school years, he helped his father on his mail route.
After graduation, Bruce joined and served for nearly 10 years in the U.S. Navy.
On Aug. 5, 1956, he married Dorothy M. O’Connor of Herrickville. They were married for over 59 wonderful years until her passing in June of 2016.
Throughout the years, Bruce worked at numerous places, including Servomation, Macke Vending, Amoco, Sordoni’s, St. Michael’s School, and Tunkhannock S.D., prior to owning and operating a small engine repair shop through the ‘70s, ‘80s, and into the ‘90s. He then worked as a security guard at Keystone Jr. College until his retirement.
Bruce attended the Orwell Bible Church.
He was a member of the Herrick Township Vol. Fire Co., where he served as assistant chief, and chief during the 60s.
One of his ambitions, that he was proud to have succeeded at, was to have six sons. He enjoyed spending time with his family, bowling, playing in dance bands, gardening, hunting and fishing, mowing his lawn, telling stories, and showing off pictures that he had taken.
He was predeceased by his parents, Bruce Sr. and Elsie; wife, Dorothy; granddaughter, Cassandra Boatman; daughter-in-law, Kristina Boatman; and brother-in-law, Frank Dibble.
He is survived by his sons, Bruce III (Julia), Forrest (Gloria), Dyson (Marie), Matthew, Brady, and Jason (Tonya); grandchildren, Nathan (Amanda), Joshua (Tammara), Joseph, Amanda, Samantha, Randy, Zachary (Jade), and Gregory; great-grandchildren, Raina, Ezra, Kendra, and Meghan; his sister, Janet Dibble of Waverly, New York; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on March 14, 2020 at the Orwell Bible Church, 1749 Orwell Hill Road, Rome, PA 18837, with Pastor Richard Vieldhouse officiating. Military honors will be accorded by members of VFW Post 6824. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be directed to the Orwell Bible Church, or charity of one’s choice in Bruce’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
