Bruce H. Yeagle, longtime resident and dairy farmer of Windham Center, passed away at the age of 94 on Saturday, July 16th at the Robert Packer Hospital following a brief period of declining health. He was born on May 2, 1928 in Sullivan County, Pa a son of the late Ethel and Jacob Yeagle. Bruce spent his early years on Bear Mountain in Sullivan County and enjoyed returning there yearly on his birthday to visit the family homestead. The family then located to Orwell Hill and then to Orwell Valley where he attended Orwell Hill grade school and then Rome High School. Bruce was able to purchase a farm in Windham Center after his marriage to Lois Boardman and together they raised four children and ran a successful dairy farm. Lois was the “treasure of his life.” They would be married for 69 years before her passing on June 14, 2020. Upon their retirement, they enjoyed traveling to historic battlefields, going to the Tioga Downs for horse racing, attending musical events, watching Lawrence Welk and polka, helping with their son’s sweet corn business and daily morning trips for breakfast.
Bruce was a Yankee Fan, he enjoyed listening to Willie Nelson and loved driving a new car. Many always remarked on his beautiful mowed and landscaped yard, his flower gardens and the prize roses he grew. He was proud of his success as a farmer and proud to have been a bank director at the Farmers National Bank of Rome, Pa.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son Mark Yeagle; sisters Eva Yeagle and Shirley Kelly, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Donald and Nelsie Boardman, brother-in-law James Cleary.
Bruce will be greatly missed by his daughters and sons-in-law: Sharon and Thomas Kozlowski; Sandra and George Batrowny; his son and daughter-in-law Tracy and Linda Yeagle; a sister-in-law Beryl Cleary; brother-in-law: Michael Kelly. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Molly Batrowny, Brooke (Colin) Sinko, Zachary Kozlowski, Jacob (Elizabeth) Kozlowski, and Tyler Yeagle; and six great grandchildren: Maxwell and Jack Sinko, Matthew and Nicholas Kozlowski and Chase.
Friends and family are invited to attend a period of visitation on Tuesday, July 26th from 12 – 2 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main Street, Nichols. A graveside service will follow immediately in the Orwell Valley Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Orwell Valley Cemetery, c/o William Rowe, Treasure, 212 Rowe Lane, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Bruce H. Yeagle.
