On December 10, 2021, Bruce Putnam Bidlack, 81, of Ulster, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after years of declining health.
Born May 29, 1940, in Ulster, PA., he was the son of the late Harold Guy Bidlack and Charlotte Walborn Bidlack.
Bruce was married to Dora Mae (Blow) Bidlack from February 16, 1985 until Dora’s passing in July 27, 2010. Together they owned and operated Bidlack Excavating until their retirement in 2009.
Bruce is survived by his daughter, Robin Relyea–Baldwin (Dana) of Barton NY; his son, Duane Bidlack (Candi) of Ulster PA; step daughter, Cathy Russel of Luthers Mills PA; step son, Kenneth Blow Sr. (Sue) of Luthers Mills, PA; his step niece, Tammy Glisson (Tim) of Ulster PA; sister-in-law, Marge Bidlack of Towanda, PA; brother-in-law, Ron Walker of South Waverly, PA; grandchildren, Codie (Maggie) Relyea, Jarrett (Beth) Bidlack, Reed (Emily) Bidlack, Randi (Nick) May, Danielle (Jesse) Wheeler, Dylan Russell, Kenneth Blow Jr., T.J. and Tori (Jarod) Glisson; as well as several great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Cheryl Walker (2018), Benjamin Bidlack (2017) and Arthur Bidlack (2019); son-in-law, William Relyea (1994); and his daughter-in-law, Joanne M Bidlack (2012).
Bruce was a well-known heavy equipment operator in the area, enjoyed spending time on Barclay Mountain, his tractors and visiting his son’s garage.
Bruce will be greatly missed by some other special people in his life, his childhood friend, Jack Strope, Randy Russel of Luthers Mills, PA, Todd Cobb of Ulster, PA, his caregiver Susan Shuler and his cat, Smokey.
There will be calling hours from 11:00AM – 12:00PM on Saturday, December 18, 2010 at the Ulster United Methodist Church, 80 2nd Street, Ulster, PA and a funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM with light refreshments afterwards in the basement of the church.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions may be directed to the Leroy Heritage Museum, 257 Mill St, Canton, PA 17724, in Bruce Bidlack’s memory.
Bruce will be laid to rest next to his beloved late wife at the Bradford County Memorial Park in Luthers Mills, PA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.