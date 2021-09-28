Bruno Richard Trostl, 91, of Towanda, PA, Asylum Township, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, PA. Bruno was born in Vienna, Austria on Oct. 17, 1929, the son of Bruno Trostl and Hedwig Hanseckovich Trostl. Bruno grew up and was educated in Vienna and later came to the United States at age 17.
He was a veteran of the Korean War having served with the U.S. Army.
In early years, Bruno was associated with several circuses in the United States as a high wire performer and was subsequently employed as an automotive mechanic for Volkswagen.
Bruno is survived by his sister, Inga Dowd and sister-in-law, Katherine Trostl both of Englewood, FL, and nephews, Michael, and Robert Dowd.
In addition to his parents, Bruno was predeceased by his wife, Millie M. Smith Trostl on April 12, 1997, daughter, Wanda Robinson, brother, Erich Trostl, brother-in-law, Bob Dowd and niece, Patricia Fuchs.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Joseph Kuriappilly, Assistant Pastor of the Church of the Epiphany, Sayre, PA officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda according full military honors. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
