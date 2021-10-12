Bryan Howard Yoder, 72, died in Claremore, OK on Aug. 22, 2021. He and his wife, Linda, were traveling to the Grand Canyon when he fell ill.
He was a graduate of Towanda High School and Penn State University with a degree in Landscape Architecture. He wrestled competitively for both Towanda High School and Penn State.
He worked for J. Franklin Styers Nurseries in Concordville, Pennsylvania as a designer, then went on to own his own landscape business. He designed numerous exhibits for the Philadelphia Flower Show. He won many awards for his designs. He and his wife relocated to Greenville, NC where he worked for Greenville Pool and Supply as a commercial pool designer. He retired at the age of 67, moved to Riverview, FL and traveled for the summer months.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Benjamin); his son, Jason, and his wife, Mary; two grandchildren; his brother Kenny and his wife, Lynn; his sister, Zoe, and her husband, George.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.