Bryan Sam Eberlin, age 34, of Clayton, NC (formerly of Wyalusing) passed away at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Bryan was born on January 31, 1986 in Tunkhannock, PA the son of Richard Thomas Eberlin and Joan VanDeMark. He was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 2004.
In his free time, Bryan enjoyed riding motorcycles, ATV’s and other outdoor powersports. He also loved hunting camping, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Kimberlin Wood of Montrose, PA and Lendon Fessenden of Towanda, PA; his mother, Joan VanDeMark (Tony Tyler) of Clayton, NC; father, Richard Thomas Eberlin (Fran) of Sugar Run, PA; brother Jonah Eberlin (Danielle) of Sugar Run, PA; and sister, Heather Eberlin of Charleston, SC.
A funeral service for Bryan will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Interment will follow at Golden Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 12:00 noon until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com
