Bryce Scott Campbell, passed away tragically on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident.
He was born on Feb. 17, 2000 in Sayre. Bryce attended Athens Area High School and had dreamed of being able to get his CDL and travel the country. Bryce loved riding dirt bikes, fishing, and spending time with his friends. He was an exceptional artist and loved to draw in his free time. Bryce was a gentle soul with a kind and giving heart and was a great friend to many. He had the best sense of humor and could always make you laugh. His smile will be remembered forever.
Bryce will be forever loved by his parents; Heather and Tom Briggs of Athens, PA and Eric Campbell of Athens, PA, brothers; Riley Campbell, Landon Briggs, and Maddox Briggs, sister; Emma Briggs, grandparents; Lisa and Keith Crain of Ulster, PA, Pat and Sharon Campbell of Sayre, PA, and Diane and Andrew Sindoni of Athens, PA, great-grandmother; Carol Davis of Ulster, PA, aunts and uncles; Stacy (Steven) Levering of Athens, PA, Holly (Nevin) Irvin of Oberlin, OH, Faith (Brian) Bentley of Waverly, NY, Colleen Campbell of Athens, PA, and Kevin Campbell of Wappingers Falls, NY, special cousins; Levi Kuhns, Gabriel Levering, Aiden Irvin, Brody Irvin, Kailee Campbell, Avie and Quinn Campbell, Carter Campbell, Brayden Bentley, and Blake Bentley.
He is predeceased by his grandfathers; Leadom Warner, Robert Kuhns, and great-grandfathers; Charlie Davis and Rodney “Old Pop” Briggs.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
