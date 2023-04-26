Budd William Clark of Wysox passed away at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, surrounded by his family on April 22, 2023.
Budd (Buddy) was a lifelong resident of Wysox and the proprietor of Clark Furniture Inc. and Clark’s Carpetland. He worked in all aspects of the business along with his father Budd M. Clark. Buddy, along with his father Budd were instrumental in the naming of The Golden Mile section of Route 6 in Wysox PA. Buddy was born on September 28th 1951, in Towanda. He attended Wysox Elementary where he participated in Boy Scouts and Little League and was an active youth at the Towanda United Methodist Church. He graduated from Towanda Junior, Senior High School in 1969 and then went on to Corning Community College where he majored in Business Advertising. Buddy played softball along with his brother Tim for many years in the Wysox and Monroeton Softball Leagues. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. He also loved his many pets over the course of his life.
Budd is survived by his wife Cindy Clark of Wysox, son David Clark of Wysox, and David’s wife Donna and their children Raelyn Slater, Espn Slater, Baby William Clark (Billy) and his son Adam Clark of Wysox,. His brother Tim Clark and his wife Elyse of Towanda, his sister Becky of Franklindale and his sister and her husband Sarah and Ronald Burlingame of Towanda. He also had several nephews and nieces: Heather Clark, Kevin Clark, Erica Clark, Jordan Clark, Nolan Clark, Ronnie Burlingame, Blake Burlingame, Trey Burlingame and Lincoln Burlingame. Buddy was preceded in death by his father Budd Clark in 2014 and by his mother, Almeda M. Clark who passed in 2018 and niece Brittany Burlingame in 2002.
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 7th, 2023, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Interment will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
