Burton W. “Burt” Hall, Gillett, PA, age 91, passed away Mon. Jan. 18, 2021 after living a long and full life. A complete obituary may be viewed on Caywood’s Funeral Home & Gardens Facebook page or by visiting www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- Nearly 70K chickens perish in fire at Pennsylvania farm
- Most Pennsylvania GOP backed Trump to the end, and still do
- Fluid Metering Inc. Announces the Launch of the FVD Series of Variable Dispense Pumps
- The Latest: Merkel sees signs of virus decline in Germany
- Burton W. 'Burt' Hall
- Stephen Wade Kipling
- Dale Gordon Bennett
- Local ladies voice support for first female VP
Most Popular
Articles
- Anthony Thomas Patti
- Nicholas Warner
- Douglas Arthur ‘Doug’ Pratt, 78
- Eugene D. Salsman, 80
- Ellen Alwilda MacMorran Shaffer, 90
- Ramona Marie Borgia Schneider, 79
- Clarence ‘Tuff’ Brown, 92
- Pa. Departments of Health, Human Services expand phase 1A priorities, distribution (free to read)
- Edward ‘Ed’ J. Hintz, 89
- Wanda Joy Ermisch
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 24
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.