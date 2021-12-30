Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all…. C. Boyd Harrington, 78, of Ulster, Pa passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. Boyd was born on June 4, 1943 in Sayre, Pa a son of the late Charles R. and Louisa “Peggy” (Brown) Harrington. He was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School Class of 1961. For many years, Boyd worked as a Supervisor for Rome Township and many will remember him as he hauled milk for Jones’ and Gleason’s. On February 29, 1964 in Nichols he married Cherie Westover and together they shared nearly 57 years of marriage. Boyd’s family meant the world to him. He loved to be surrounded by his family and loved to listen to the laughter of his children and grandchildren. A visit was complete when you would receive a squeeze from him. Boyd’s heart would fill with joy when he held his great grandson Holden.
Boyd will be greatly missed by his loving wife Cherie; his children: Stephanie (Howie) Haviland, Teri (Don) Riney, Michelle (Gary) Chappie and Chuck Harrington. His grandsons: Zachary, Jordan, Alec, Preston (Shannon), Cameron, Carter and Cayden; his great grandson Holden. Boyd’s siblings: Dale (Marcia) Harrington, Donna Ross; Sheryl (Steve) Hovan; his brothers-in-law and Sister-in-law: Jim Westover, Kirk Gibson, Russ (Donna) Gibson. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families also survive. Boyd was predeceased by his parents; and a brother-in-law: Gary Ross.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service and celebration of Boyd’s life on Friday, December 31st at 11 am at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. For those attending ~ masks will be requested. The memorial service will be streamed and can be viewed at https://my.gather.app/remember/c-boyd-harrington
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to their local Diabetes Chapter or a charity of one’s choice in loving memory of C. Boyd Harrington.
