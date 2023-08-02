C. Maurice Gillette, 98, of 157 Barner Road, Towanda, PA, Wysox Township, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Maurice was born at home on July 13, 1925, the son of the late Charles R. Gillette and Eleanor Shores Gillette. He attended school at Black and graduated from Towanda High School with the class of 1943. On June 6, 1945, Maurice married the former Margaret Barner at her family’s home.
Maurice loved his church, the Independent Baptist Church of Towanda, having been a member for the last 54 years. He served in the church in various ministries including, but not limited to, Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent and Deacon. Maurice’s love for God and His Word was evidenced by his faithful and consistent study of God’s Word to learn all that he could and to apply the truths to his life.
Maurice and Margaret owned and operated their family dairy farm in Wysox Township for over 40 years. After a hard day’s work, evenings were often spent on the CB radio. Eventually he progressed to a ham radio license which was a blessing to missionaries as far away as Liberia, West Africa. In earlier years, he always found time for hunting deer and especially rabbits with his beloved beagles.
Upon retirement he enjoyed great adventures and projects. Maurice and a dear friend spent many hours riding their motorcycles along the back roads of Bradford County. He held a life-long enthusiasm for airplanes. At first he enjoyed flying radio controlled planes. Then he took on a five-year project, constructing from scratch, an airplane with a 25-foot wing span. At age 83 he took his first pilots lesson and eventually purchased his own plane at 87. He never lost the sense of adventure. At the young age of 96 he received a smart phone for Christmas. It sure surprised all his friends to find him on facebook. Maurice truly enjoyed life, and he was greatly blessed as he daily walked with the Lord.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan Shanks and Sally Gillette both of Towanda, his sister, Christine Shaffer of Liberty Corners, a brother, Almon Gillette of Chesapeake, Virginia, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Maurice was predeceased by; his sister, Eula Gillette, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth and Clyde Bresee, Gertrude and Francis Glenn, brother-in-law, Stephen Barner, and his son-in-law, David Shanks.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry Street, Towanda, PA with Pastor Donn Hauser officiating. Interment will follow in the Hornbrook Cemetery, Sheshequin Township, PA. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.
The family suggests that bequests may be directed to the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry Street, Towanda, PA 18848 in Maurice’s memory.
Service arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
