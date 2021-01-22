Calvin F. “Cal” Williams, 74, of Ulster, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 following an extended illness.
He was born on Jan. 3, 1947 in Sayre, the son of the late Theodore J. and Auseneth L. “Pat” (Platt) Williams.
Cal was a Plant Engineer at Ingersoll Rand in Athens, retiring after 33 years of service. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Cal was an avid hunter and gun enthusiast.
He is predeceased by his brother; Jim Williams and sister; Carol “Skeeter” Cornish.
Cal is survived by his wife and best friend; Ann M. (Gilluly) Klinger at home, sons; Calvin F. (Krista) Williams of CA, C. John Williams (Donna Fessenden) of Athens, stepfather of; Perry Klinger of NC, Sarah (Zachary) Brown of Elmira, NY, Caitlin (Jason) Fenton of Athens, PA, and Francis Klinger of Syracuse, NY, grandchildren; Cody (Tiffany), Caden, Matthew, Quinnlyn, Jayden, Makayla, and Braydon. He is also survived by his sisters; Sondra Learn of Paisley, FL and Cindy Schrock of Athens, PA, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens.
Memorial donations may be made in Calvin’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 or stjude.org or to: National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or nationalkidneyfund.org.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
