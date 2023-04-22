Softly in the morning you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered and quietly left us all……
Candy Lynn (Stewart) Murray, 59, of St. Augustine, Florida passed away on the morning of March 28, 2023 following a hard fight against Cancer. Candy was born on October 17, 1963 in Towanda, Pa a daughter of Douglas Stewart and the late Donna Stewart. She was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School class of 1982. At the age of 21, she married David Murray and together they raised three beautiful sons, Brian, Sean and Matthew. Candy lived life to the fullest, she often enjoyed sunny days at the pool and beach and even loved an occasional ride on a motorcycle. Candy loved being a Nina to all her grandchildren. A true lover of animals she opened her heart to many, she also loved anything Peanut Butter especially M & M’s! Candy also enjoyed a pair of comfy socks, watching Lifetime moves and snuggling with a cup of coffee or wine. Candy followed her dreams, caring for others and opened her own business where she began taking care of the elderly and making lifelong friends who were there until the end.
Candy left her handprint on so many hearts, she will be greatly missed by her father Douglas Stewart and his wife June; her very grateful children: Brian Murray and his wife Kayla; Sean Murray and his wife Jamie; Matthew Murray and his wife Megan; her grandchildren: Lexi, Madden, Rowen, Finley, Major and Mckenzie; as well as her siblings: Debra Neville and family; Pamela Stewart and family; Wendy Stewart and family; Donald Stewart and family; Kimberly Wilks and family; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Candy was welcomed into heaven by her mother Donna Stewart; brother-in-law: Vincent Neville and her grandparents Donald and Mildred Williams and Robert and Dorothy Stewart.
A private graveside service for Candy’s will be held at the convenience of the family. Candy will be laid to rest next to her Mom in the Darling Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society in loving memory of Candy Lynn (Stewart) Murray.
Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
