Carl A. Geritz, 81, of Towanda, PA formerly of Lake Walter, Springville, PA went home to be with the Lord Saturday morning, April 15, 2023, from the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Carl was born in Albany, NY on April 20, 1941, the son of John M. Geritz and Elvina Golden Geritz.
He was a graduate of Coudersport High School, Coudersport, PA and Practical Bible College in Johnson City, NY. Carl enjoyed working and was engaged in farming for 8 years. He was subsequently employed as a truck driver for Turkey Hill and Maines Food and Paper in Binghamton, NY and was later employed in maintenance with Tunkhannock High School and the Tunkhannock Post Office for a number of years until his retirement. Carl attended the Springville Baptist Church for many years prior to attending the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Struble Geritz, children, Paul (Donna) Geritz of Tunkhannock, Dawn (Robert) Little of Towanda, grandchildren, Josiah, Daniel, Jordan, Madeline, Drue, Victoria, Samantha,
Olivia, Jonathan, Nathanial, and Quentin, great grandchildren, Ava, Everett and Onnamae and his sister, Betty Hill of New Milford, PA. In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his son, Timothy, grandson, Noah and brother, John. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at the Independent Baptist Church, Cherry Street, Towanda, PA with Pastor Donn Hauser officiating. The family suggests that bequests be directed to the Independent Baptist Church 109 Cherry St. Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Carl A. Geritz.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
