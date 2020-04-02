Carl Bruce Moore Jr., 90, of 325 William St., Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday morning, March 30, 2020 at his home following declining health.
Carl was born in Huntsville, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 12, 1929, the son of Carl Bruce Moore Sr. and Ellen Josephine Evans Moore. He was a graduate of Bloomsburg High School with the class of 1947 and subsequently served with the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952 during the Korean War. On Nov. 12, 1955, Carl married the former Erdine Marie Belcher in the Potterville Congregational Church, Potterville, Pennsylvania. Carl was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for 38 years retiring in 1992. In earlier years, Carl was an active member of the Civil Air Patrol and the Towanda Pilots Association. He was a private pilot having flown a Piper Tri-Pacer and Cessna 172 Sky Hawk. Carl was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Athens and Towanda American Legion Post No. 42. He was a member and Past Master of Roman Lodge No. 418 F. & A.M. and was a Past District Deputy. Carl and his wife Erdine enjoyed spending their winter months in Florida, traveling, camping and fishing.
Carl is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Erdine Marie Moore; their children, Carl Evan (Cheryl) Moore of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Samuel George (Debra) Moore of Litchfield Township, Pennsylvania, Whit Andrew (Norma) Moore of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania, Rachel Louise (Bruce) Williamson of Goffstown, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Nicholas Allen Williamson and Jessica Lynn Williamson; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his sister, Ellen McKenney.
A memorial service for family and friends will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in the LeRaysville Cemetery, LeRaysville, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Calvary Baptist Church, 701 West Pine Street, Athens, PA 18810, in memory of Carl Bruce Moore Jr. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting the Moore family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
