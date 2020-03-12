Carl Francis Hugo, 88, of Forksville, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at The Gatehouse. Born April 27, 1931 in New Albany, he was a son of the late Harold T. and Mildred M. (Molyneux) Hugo. He and his wife, the former Marian Scarpelli, celebrated 65 years of marriage on Nov. 20, 2019. Carl served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After returning home from the war, Carl began working on the family dairy farm and continued that passion the rest of his life. He also served two terms as Elkland Township supervisor.
Carl was an active member of Elkland Grange No. 976, Evergreen Lodge No. 163, F. & A. M., Williamsport Consistory, and Irem Temple Shrine. In his free time he enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, bingo, and above all, spending time with his family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife are three daughters, Kathleen A. Hugo of Forksville, Barbara M. (Joe) Brown of Dushore, and Sandra M. Janney of Forksville; two sons, Karl A. (Sara) Hugo of Racine, Wisconsin, and Francis H. Hugo of Williamsport; two sisters, Eliose Neuber of Biglerville, and Phyllis Krause of Bernville; a brother, Foster (Pat) Hugo of Forksville; seven grandchildren, Ashley L. Fiori, Rachel M. Reichelderfer, Chad Janney, Brenna M. Hugo, Parker S. Jensen, Christopher Brown, and Mikaela Brown; and seven great-grandchildren, Thomas R. Fiori, Alex R. Hugo, Elizabeth M. Fiori, Remington J. Kyle, Chad J. Janney Jr., Taysin Janney, and Dominic Reichelderfer. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber Brown.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter Street, Dushore, with Rev. William J. Hargenrader officiating. Burial will follow in Forksville Cemetery with graveside military honors accorded by combined veterans organizations. Legion members are asked to assemble and pass-in-review at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home where a Masonic funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. by members of Evergreen Lodge No. 163, F. & A. M. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
