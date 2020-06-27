There is no greater act of unselfishness than risking one’s life for God, family and country . . . There are stars so distant the light that left them years and years ago is just now coming into view. The twinkling we see in the night sky may be from a star that burned out ages ago. You will never lose your shine if we allow you to shine on in our hearts. There is never a question of right where you are, God lets the light outlive the star. Carl G. Smith, 76, of Potterville, PA and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army passed away Wednesday evening, June 24, 2020 at the Sayre Healthcare Facility. Carl was born on February 4, 1944 in Cortland, NY, a son of the late Charles Gordon and Sonoma (Chrispell) Smith. In 1965 he entered into the U.S. Army and served during Vietnam. He was a combat medic with the highest regard for the sanctity of life and was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor for his heroism in the midst of combat. On June 4, 1967 he married the love of his life, Nancy Pearl and together they have shared 53 years of marriage. Carl was a devoted Christian and member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Sayre, PA. He was a faithful servant and loved his Lord-he served as an elder and teacher of the word of God. Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, the New York Yankees and countless years as a Little League coach and umpire. He’ll be greatly missed by his loving wife Nancy; his children: Stephanie (Bill) Carrigg of Owego, NY; and their children: Jason Beauvais, Taylor (Alexandra) Beauvais, Delaney Carrigg and Morgan Carrigg; Scott Smith of Endwell, NY and his children: Justin Smith and Ashley (Mike) Reynolds; Carla (Bill) Perry of Susquehanna, PA and their children: Saige Perry and William Perry III; Sonoma (Cliff) Pelton of Knox, NY; Jared Smith and his fiancé Brittany Brown of Athens, PA and her children: Elih, Ivy and Levi Brown. Carl is also survived by his sister, Barbara Wood; his aunt Lucille Chrispell; many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Carl was a dedicated and hopelessly devoted husband, father, neighbor and friend to all. The legacy he leaves behind is not easily followed. He set an example that we could all model. He’ll be sorely missed and we take solace in the knowledge that he will never again know any pain and we will one day be reunited with him. Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 South Main Street, Nichols, NY with all State required social distancing guidelines being followed. A funeral service and celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment and military honors will be accorded in the Jillson Cemetery, West Warren, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Wounded Warriors Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate in loving memory of Carl G. Smith.
