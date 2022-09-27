Carl Judson Remington, age 77, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home in Terrytown, PA.
Carl was born on January 29, 1945 in Kingston, PA the son of Charlotte Arissa Pond Remington of Keiserville, PA and the late Paul Judson Remington (d. November, 1987). He was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School with the class of 1962.
He was employed with NEBA Sire Power and Select Sires as an A.I. Technician for 35 years. He was also drove Bus #25 for the Wyalusing Area School District for many years. Carl also supported his son’s business, Remington Transmissions.
Carl was an Auxiliary Member of the Rought Hall American Legion Post #510 in Black Walnut, PA. He took great pleasure in raising beef cattle, chicken, pigs, horses, rabbits, geese, and ducks. He was always proud of his garden he would grow every year. He truly had a green thumb. He enjoyed fishing and loved all of his dogs he has had throughout the years.
Carl is survived by his long time companion, Ethel Miller, of Forkston, PA; his children, Lisa Shoemaker (Robbie) of Laceyville, PA, Brenda Kneller (Paul) of Hollenback, PA, Tina Champluvier (Allan) of Laceyville, PA, and Judson Remington of Laceyville, PA; his daughter-in-law, Joe Anne Remington of Wyalusing, PA; his grandchildren, Jonathan Shoemaker (Carolyn) of Laceyville, PA, Joshua Shoemaker (JaLynn) of Meshoppen, PA, Arielle Kneller of Knoxville, TN, Philip Kneller of Hollenback, PA, Melody Kneller of Hollenback, PA, Peter Champluvier (Taylor Carl) of Spring Lake, PA, Joseph Champluvier (Karin) of Laceyville, PA, and Emily Ceccarelli (Lane) of Mehoopany, PA; his great-grandchildren, Samuel, Adalynn, Olivia, and Rosalyn Shoemaker, Joanna, Amelia, and Rebekah Champluvier, and Jackson Carl. He is also survived by his siblings, Barbara Hinkley, Stanley Remington (Dorothy), Linda Hinkley, Rita Slocum (Jack), Ivan Remington, and Lloyd Remington; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his father he was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Remington (d. June 28, 2013) and his siblings, Marie Drobnicki, Sue Buechel, and Scott Remington.
A Memorial Service for Carl will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Reverend Gary Myers of the Meshoppen Biblical Baptist Church officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 and Friday, September 30, 2022 from 10:00 until the time of the service. Interment will take place at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Carl’s name to the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 86 Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to the Rought Hall American Legion Post #510, 328 Old Route 6 Rd., Laceyville, PA 18623.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
