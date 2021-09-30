Carl L. Hakes, Age 80, of Gillett went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at home following a lengthy illness. Carl was born September 11, 1941 in Williamsport son of the late Walter & Sadie (Snell) Hakes. Following high school Carl served his country with the US Army from 1962 to 1965. He was a member of the Berrytown Wesleyan Church, American Legion and Patriot Member of the NRA. In his spare time, he loved model railroading and hunting.
Carl owned and operated Buddies Disposal for 51 years until he could no longer because of his cancer. During that time, he also worked 16 years for A&P in Horseheads, Durabuilt, Elm Chevrolet, L&C Electronics and for Rick Paul Rentals repairing apartments. He was a hard-working man with old time values. He was also a big child in a man’s body
Surviving is his loving wife Pamela J. Hayes, daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Smith, son Jeffrey VanAuken, son-in-law, Jeremy Gross, granddaughters, Patience and Savannah, grandsons, Dominick, Anthony, Jeffrey, Jr and Jayden, a sister, Clara Perchinski, brother-in-law, Robert Rice, nephew, William Rice and many extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, four sisters, his first wife, mother-in-law Margaret Rice, his best friend whom he considered a brother Len Latchford.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. His service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 6 PM with Pastor Patrick Kelly officiating. Interment will be 11 AM Friday, in Bentley Creek Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.