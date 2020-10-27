Carl R. Jaquith, 74, of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at his residence.
Carl Raymond was born in Syracuse, New York on June 28, 1946 to the late Ivan Jaquith and Marguerite (Block) Swingle.
He was employed by Canton Manufacturing for many years until his health no longer permitted him to work. Carl was a member of the Canton Moose Lodge 429 and the Canton VFW Post 714.
Carl was a kind-hearted, giving individual with a contagious smile that lit up the room. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Carl was a true family man and wonderful father to his step-children.
Surviving Carl are: his step-son, Randy Dietz of Buffalo, New York; sisters, Meg (Gary) Sullivan of Lansing, New York, Cathy (Mike) Wolf of Troy and Sue (Ron) McKinney of Locke, New York; brothers, John Jaquith of Canton and Richard Jaquith of Little River, South Carolina; a sister-in-law, Linda Jaquith of Moravia; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and his special canine friend, Lady.
Besides his parents, Carl was predeceased by his wife, Nancy in 1985; a brother, Edward Jaquith; and sister-in-law, Sally Jaquith.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 with a funeral service following at noon at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. Due to the current rise of Covid cases in our area, masks and social distancing are suggested while attending services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Beech Flats Cemetery. Please consider a memorial donation in Carl’s name to the American Heart Association, 1704 Warren Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701. Memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
