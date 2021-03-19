Carl Raymond Bennett, 90, of Towanda, PA went home to be with the Lord Tuesday evening, March 16, 2021 from the Personal Care Home of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda.
Carl was born in Towanda on April 14, 1930, the son of John Alvin Bennett and Maude Heath Bennett. He graduated from Towanda High School in 1948. Carl joined the Merchant Marines where he served for three years and subsequently served with United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked for the Fruehauf Trailer Company in Avon Ohio and then moved to California to work construction for three years. Carl went on several mission trips for the Methodist Church including serving mission fields in Belgian Congo, Alaska, South Africa, and Jerusalem, Israel. He served as the physical plant manager for the Ridge Home and Training School in Colorado from 1979 to 1985 and was later employed by Lowes and Home Depot in the Seattle, Washington area.
Carl is survived by his children, Robin M. Orenstein and husband, Chad of Arvada, CO, Kimberly M. Wilson and husband, Kory of Enumclaw, WA, Steven L. Bennett and wife, Jill of Hawaii; eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, sisters, Janet Chilson of LeRaysville and Jean Parks of Towanda, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his wife, Marlene K. Bellot Bennett in 2007, brothers, Donald Bennett and wife Doris, Fred Bennett and wife Mamie and a sister, Ruth Drislane and husband Walter F. Drislane.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
