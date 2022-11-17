On the morning of Saturday, November 12, 2022, Carl T. Green of Wysox passed away peacefully on his 85th birthday at Dar Way eldercare in Forksville. Known as “Greenie”, he was born November 12, 1937 in West Chester, Pa., the son of Carl G. and Margaret Green. Carl served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962. He was a longtime employee of the Philadelphia Electric Company, retiring after many years. He also was an active volunteer fire fighter with the Berwyn Fire Company. Carl was an avid hunter, and was a member of Robwood Lodge, where he could be found hunting from beginning to end of each season.
He was also a member of the Towanda and Monroeton Gun Clubs, Amvets and the Towanda American Legion. He also enjoyed fishing, playing golf and trying his luck at pull tabs. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Surviving are his brother, Arthur Scott Green, sister Ethel Houck, daughter Kelly Green Depew and friend Helen Fries. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this coming Spring. (morseandkleesefuneral.com)
