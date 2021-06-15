Carl Walter “Butch” Lane, 76, of 1203 Beers Road, Ulster, PA passed away Saturday evening June 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family following declining health. Carl was born in Towanda, PA on Nov. 15, 1944, a son of Carl Richard Lane and Grace Estelle Cox Lane. Carl was a graduate of SRU High School in East Smithfield, PA with the Class of 1965. He was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for 35 years until his retirement. Carl loved spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren who lovingly called him “Ticklebug” and with his church family whom he was very close to at the East Smithfield Methodist Church. Carl enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, hiking, and riding horses.
He is survived by his wife Sandra K. Capolupo Lane, children, Jeffrey Scott Lane (Kristi) of Emporium, PA, Michael Craig Lane and wife Stephanie of Missouri, Susan Rae Lane Olbrys and husband Tim of Binghamton, NY, Gary Wayne Lane of Gillett, PA, stepchildren, Amy Lynn Austin (Dan) of Edwardsville, PA, Donald Lea Parmalee and wife Lynn of Ulster, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his wife, Marianna Darling Lane, brothers, Morris Lane, Bill Lane, and sister, Shirley Watkins.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Noon at the East Smithfield Methodist Church with Rev. Lavern Jackson officiating. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 8th Ave., Suite 902, NY, NY 10018 (hdsa.org) in memory of Carl Walter Lane.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.