Carleen Fitzgerald, age 84, of Sugar Run, PA, passed away on Sunday evening, July 11, 2021, at Highlands Manor in Exeter, PA. She was born on April 5, 1937, in Towanda, PA, and grew up in Wilmot Township, PA, as one of seven children of the late Arthur Ely and Hazel Tuttle Ely. She graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School a member of the class of 1955. Upon graduation she worked at Westinghouse in Elmira, NY, from high graduation until she married.
She married Peter William Fitzgerald on Sept. 2, 1961, in St. Basil’s in Dushore, PA. She and her late husband Peter resided in Lincoln Park, NJ, for almost 20 years where she worked in the home raising her family and then in retail once her children were in school. In 1979 she and her family moved back to Wilmot Township where the family constructed a new home. She worked in the bakery section at Honchell’s Market and then later Morris Market in Wyalusing.
She loved visiting her grandchildren even travelling to Arizona to visit them. She loved working in her flower beds and garden, reading and watching the birds at her many bird feeders. She enjoyed being a member of the garden club and helping out at the recycling center, senior citizen center, and being an election poll volunteer.
Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially during holiday meals at her home. She enjoyed living independently at her home in Wilmot Township until her 84th birthday. She resided for a few months with her children before her most recent illness.
Surviving are two sons and daughter-in-law, Jeffery P. Fitzgerald, Randolph, NJ, Gregory P. (BettyJo) Fitzgerald, Sugar Run, PA; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia A. (Robert) Hepp, Lansdale, PA, Jennifer A. (William Jr.) Fitzgerald-Zaner, Quakertown, PA; grandchildren, Zachary, Zayne, Joshua, Matthew, Lucas, Rachel, Samantha, and Amanda; and one brother, Carl (Marlene) Ely, Syracuse, NY.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents she was predeceased in death by her husband of 54 years Peter W. Fitzgerald on July 26, 2015, her brothers Harry Ely and Donald Ely; sisters, Emogene Adams, Harriet Girven and Laura Sabonski.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 11 A.M. at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA with the Rev. Jane O’Borski officiating. Interment will follow in the Wyalusing Cemetery next to her late husband Peter Fitzgerald. Friends and family may call on Wednesday morning, July 21, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Wyalusing Public Library, PO Box 98, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
