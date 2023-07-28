Carleton Franklin “Poppy” Green, 74, of 24 Plum Aly, New Albany, PA passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. Carleton was born in Pittston, PA on February 11, 1949, the only child of Frank Green and Rosella Olmstead Green. Carleton’s parents passed away when he was very young, and he was raised by his aunt Mary Ott in New York City. He returned to Bradford County in the 1960’s and was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1967. Carleton began his working career with Masonite Corporation in Wysox, PA. On July 18, 1970, he married the former Connie Marie Williams at the Evergreen Christian Church. Carleton was subsequently employed by Proctor & Gamble in Mehoopany, PA for 28 years until retiring. After retiring from P&G, Carleton became employed with Cargill in Wyalusing, PA where he remained until his retirement.
Carleton was a member of the Kellogg Monroeton Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and cookouts with his family. Carleton enjoyed making jerky for his grandchildren at Christmastime.
Carleton’s family includes his devoted wife of 53 years, Connie M. “Nanny” Green,
daughters, Monica (Benjamin) Bailey of New Albany, and Tonya Ritchey (Steve Agbayani) of Leland, NC,
grandchildren, Michael Longcoy II, Kaitlyn Leljedal, Hunter Bailey, Zachary Owens, Sierra Groover, and Drayson Sanders, great grandchildren, Layla Longcoy, Peyton Leljedal, Nevaeh Cano, Averie Sutton and Bentley Bailey, as well as step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
at the New Albany Baptist Church with Pastor Terry VanHorn officiating. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Evergreen Cemetery, in care of Leo Kipp Jr., 9 Stone Lane, New Albany, PA 18833
in Carleton’s memory. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting Carleton’s Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.