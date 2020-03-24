Carlton “Cocky” Thomas Repsher, Jr., age 87, of Browntown, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Monday morning, March 23, 2020.
Carlton was born in Skinners Eddy, Pennsylvania, on April 30, 1932. He was the son of the late Carlton “Dutch” (d. Nov. 1, 1989) and Agnes Filan Repsher Sr. (d. April 3, 1994).
Carlton graduated from the Laceyville High School and then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict from 1953 to 1955. After being honorably discharged from the Army as Corporal he worked for Repsher Trucking and Masonite Corporation. He retired from Masonite in 1996.
Carlton married Rose Burke on June 22, 1957 at St. Francis Church, Cummisky, Pennsylvania. Together they have celebrated 62 wonderful years.
Carlton was an active member of St. Mary’s Church and St. Mary’s Ministry of Mercy. He belonged to the Wyalusing American Legion Post No. 534, serving as an active member for 56 years. He also honored veterans as a member of the Color Guard. He is a past member of the Wyalusing Lions Club.
Carlton was honored by receiving the “Quilt of Honor” from the Wyalusing American Legion Auxiliary in June 2018.
Cocky, who was affectionately known as “The Mayor of Browntown,” was an avid NASCAR fan, as well as a “card shark” at pitch. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carlton is survived by his loving wife, Rose, of 62 years; his daughter, Nancy Conner of Camptown, Pennsylvania; Bill (Donna) Repsher of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania; and son-in-law, Timothy Salsman of Laceyville Pennsylvania; his siblings, Joanne “Jody” (Jim) Sands of Laceyville, Pennsylvania; Kenneth Repsher of Harding, Pennsylvania.
He has seven grandchildren, Amanda (Brad) Newell, Jason Conner, Brandon Conner, April (Lanny) Russell, Bill (Jess) Repsher Jr., Kristin (Sam) Wilson, Karissa Salsman; and seven great-grandchildren, Cody, Tyler, Luke and Hannah Russell; Kloey and Grayce Repsher; Madison Wilson and expecting number eight in April, Thomas Wilson.
He is also survived by many sister and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and many special friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Rose Repsher Salsman (Dec. 2, 2019); son-in-law, Richard Conner (June 30, 2009); his sisters, Evelyn Cruver, Shirley Gray; his brother, Keith Repsher.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Carlton’s name to the Wyalusing Fire Company, P.O. Box 86, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to the Wyalusing Public Library, P.O. Box 98, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
A memorial service and a burial at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Stowell for Carlton will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus threat. Because of the ongoing state of emergency, please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853.
