“We call it heaven, now Dad calls it home”
Carlton Willard Tubbs, 93, of Lockwood, New York, passed away at home surrounded by his children and grandchildren on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
Carlton was predeceased by his parents, Earl J. and Anna Ellison Tubbs; his siblings, Bernice Tubbs Terry, Russell Tubbs, Hazel Tubbs Price, Doris Tubbs Jewell, Myron Tubbs, Harold Tubbs, and Carlton’s twin sister, Evelyn Tubbs Wheeler; his first wife and mother of his five children, Beatrice Ervin Tubbs; and second wife, Leona Bidlack Tubbs.
Carlton is survived by his children and stepchildren, Bruce (Jocelyn) Tubbs, Allyn (Connie) Tubbs, Beth Tubbs, Barbara (Greg) Gantt and Cynthia (Dan) Overvoll, Robin (Dana) Bidlack-Baldwin and Duane Bidlack, Deborah Beatty and Anne Naggayi; 25 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; special friends, MaryAnn and Terry Hicks, Mike Temple, Patrick Temple, Nancy Leonard and Ryan Quigley.
Carlton operated the Tubbs Farm in Lockwood, which has been in the family for three generations. He was a member of many farm organizations including Penn-York Bulk Milk Producers and Farm Bureau. He was co-owner, with David Cottle, of Presher’s Country Store in Lockwood, NY. After selling the store in the late ‘80’s, he continued to work and was employed with Williams Oil Company for 25 years before “retiring” at age 82. He continued to help his son, Bruce, on the family farm until his death.
Carlton was a faithful member of North Waverly Chapel for over 63 years. He served as an Elder (many years as chairman), sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, was a member of the worship team and served as relief pastor at the Chapel as well as filling in as supply pastor for churches in the area. Carlton was proud to serve as Chairman of the Billy Grahm Crusade held in the valley in the late 60’s. When one of his grandchildren wanted him to perform their wedding ceremony, he became an ordained minister. Because of Carlton’s eloquence, he was asked many times to perform ceremonies.
Carlton had many interests, one of which was traveling to antique truck and tractor shows. He was a member of The Brockway Truck Preservation Association and the American Truck Historical Society. His humble devotion to his Creator was expressed through gardening and canning vegetables and fruit, sharing them with his family and friends. He loved caring for all animals great and small, particularly cows, chickens, dogs and his faithful companion, Tammy the cat. Carlton enjoyed any opportunity to gather friends and family, going to the cabin on “The Hill” to enjoy the view, for fellowship and celebration. He loved to travel visiting his children, grandchildren, extended family members and friends. Whoever crossed Carlton’s path left the encounter as a forever friend.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 3 to 6 PM at North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly, New York. A funeral service to honor Carlton’s life will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM at North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly, New York with Pastors David Carlson and Chris Grey officiating. Burial will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Halsey Valley Cemetery, Halsey Valley, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Carlton’s family may visit our Facebook page or a www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made in Carlton’s memory to: North Waverly Chapel, 38 NY State Route 34, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9342.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.