Carlyle “Corky” Bagley Jr., 74, former long-time resident of Canton, passed away Friday May 21, 2021 while at his home in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania.
Carlyle Leon, Jr. was born in Canton on Nov. 29, 1946 a son of the late Carlyle Sr. and Eloise (Thomas) Bagley.
Corky, as he was known by friends and family alike, attended Canton Area Schools.
Corky was a natural born traveler and often hitched hiked his way on his adventures. He travelled out west periodically in his youth armed with nothing more than his kind demeanor, intuition & the ID tags made by his parents after his first adventure from home! He lived and worked at his family’s farm for most of his life. He was a doting uncle who played cards & games with his many nieces. He loved watching old western tv shows and movies. He was well taken care of in his golden years by the Wyalusing Valley Personal Care Home staff.
Besides his parents, Corky was predeceased by a sister; Beverly, a brother; Roy and a brother-in-law; Michael Brutzman.
Surviving is a brother; George (Char) Bagley of Washington, a sister; Sharon Brutzman of Bloomsburg, brother-in-law; Earl Ridall of Canton, several nieces and cousins.
A celebration of Corky’s life will be announced at a later date. A private burial will be held in Grover Cemetery. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting his family with arrangements.
Memorial donations can be made to the Learning Disabilities Association of PA whose envisions a world where they believe learning & thinking differently is considered a blessing. info@ldofpa.org
Please share condolences and memories with family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.